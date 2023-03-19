Shocking video! Ghaziabad man brutally ties dog to two-wheeler & drags it on road; held | Twitter

In a heartwrenching case of animal cruelty from Ghaziabad, a dog was spotted being dragged by a bike that the animal was tied to. The incident took place on Sunday morning and was reported on Twitter by eyewitnesses.

The brutal incident that took place on the roads of Pratap Vihar, Uttar Pradesh was not only recorded on camera and shared online to shame the accused for riding the bike with the tied dog, but also intervened and stopped by locals.

Videos shared by a news correspondent Sunil Gautam and Animal Rights Activist Surbi Rawat showed how people took charge of the incident and freed the animal from the clutches of the accused. Locals stopped the two-wheeler and made the rider untie the grieving dog. Later, the incident was reported to the police, following the accused being taken into police custody.

Watch Video (Warning: Disturbing visual & abusive language)

उक्त घटना के संबंध में प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अभियुक्त को हिरासत पुलिस में ले लिया गया हैं आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही हैl — DCP CITY COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@DCPCityGZB) March 19, 2023

Reportedly, the dog was dragged for nearly one kilometre before being stopped by local animal feeders who later brought the incident to the notice of animal welfare organization 'People For Animals India.' A representative of PFA told media that the incident is subject to punishment under IPC sections 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc), and The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

In one of the videos, the man said after being caught and questioned by the public that he was carrying the dog to leave it at some place. However, doubting his words and reflecting on the cruel deed, people were heard saying, "How would you feel if you were tied and dragged like this behind a vehicle? You must ensure proper medical care and treatment of this dog for what you have done."