 Viral Reel Shows Child Hanging As Mother Holds Her With One Hand While Posing Sitting On Well's Fence
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralViral Reel Shows Child Hanging As Mother Holds Her With One Hand While Posing Sitting On Well's Fence

Viral Reel Shows Child Hanging As Mother Holds Her With One Hand While Posing Sitting On Well's Fence

They slammed her giving more importance to short reel spanning to a few seconds instead of ensuring safety of the child and her own. "Internet fame is more important than being a mother in today’s world. This is so sad to witness," X users commented.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 06:51 PM IST
article-image
Mother sits with child on edge of well for creating reel | X/@RawAndRealMan

In another incident of reel craze, a woman was seen risking the life of her young child and her own while filming a video by sitting at the surface of the well. She was seen carelessly holding the child and posing on the camera without considering the potential risk the act involved. She was engaged in the reel while the kid gripped her leg tightly. She switched her hands off the kid repeatedly to perform dance moves.

Watch video

The video opened showing the woman seated on the edge of the well and performing basic dance moves. She was seated there along with a child, being said to be her own. The little one was spotted in a very dangerous position as the woman posed recklessly for the reel at the risky spot. The child was seen holding her thigh as he flew her hands across while tuning into the music and creating the reel.

Read Also
Reel Craze! UP Man Stages Death On Camera, Lies On Kasganj Road With Cotton In Nostrils & Flower...
article-image

Netizens react

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Driving SUV Loses Control At Rajghat, Rams Vehicle Into Railing; 5 Students Injured, 2 Critical
VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Driving SUV Loses Control At Rajghat, Rams Vehicle Into Railing; 5 Students Injured, 2 Critical
Mumbai: Harbour Line Services Halted Due To Technical Glitch At Chunabhatti, Stranding Commuters During Peak Hours
Mumbai: Harbour Line Services Halted Due To Technical Glitch At Chunabhatti, Stranding Commuters During Peak Hours
Gurugram Bike Accident: Shocking Video Shows Speeding Rider Crashing Into Mahindra SUV, With BJP Sticker, Coming From Wrong Side
Gurugram Bike Accident: Shocking Video Shows Speeding Rider Crashing Into Mahindra SUV, With BJP Sticker, Coming From Wrong Side
‘Play According To Their Standards’: R Ashwin Reveals Virender Sehwag’s Advice After 102* vs Bangladesh On Day 1 Of Chennai Test
‘Play According To Their Standards’: R Ashwin Reveals Virender Sehwag’s Advice After 102* vs Bangladesh On Day 1 Of Chennai Test

As the reel surfaced online, people condemned the woman for her risky act. They slammed her giving more importance to short reel spanning to a few seconds instead of ensuring safety of the child and her own. "Internet fame is more important than being a mother in today’s world. This is so sad to witness," X users commented.

Netizens demanded action against the woman for neglecting to kid's safety. "Why she isn't behind the bars yet?" they wrote.

People took note of how the woman was influenced by reel culture and even ended up risking the child's life for the purpose of creating videos. "This is really sick, can’t she get punishment for the same," said an user, while another added, "Wt* is wrong with these types of people. They need some good treatment..."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Reel Shows Child Hanging As Mother Holds Her With One Hand While Posing Sitting On Well's...

Viral Reel Shows Child Hanging As Mother Holds Her With One Hand While Posing Sitting On Well's...

Mumbai: Video Of Last Man To Take Darshan Of Lalbaugcha Raja Goes Viral, Netizens Call Him...

Mumbai: Video Of Last Man To Take Darshan Of Lalbaugcha Raja Goes Viral, Netizens Call Him...

Viral: Plane Traveller Spots Strange, Giant Humanoid Figure On Ground, He Goes On A Digital Journey...

Viral: Plane Traveller Spots Strange, Giant Humanoid Figure On Ground, He Goes On A Digital Journey...

Disturbing Video From Delhi-Meerut Expressway Shows Young Man Jumping In Front Of Bus, Dies By...

Disturbing Video From Delhi-Meerut Expressway Shows Young Man Jumping In Front Of Bus, Dies By...

Mumbai: Leopard Spotted Rolling & Relaxing In Bushes Of Aarey Milk Colony; Video Surfaces

Mumbai: Leopard Spotted Rolling & Relaxing In Bushes Of Aarey Milk Colony; Video Surfaces