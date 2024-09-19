Viral Reel Shows Child Hanging As Mother Holds Her With One Hand While Posing Sitting On Well's Fence

Mother sits with child on edge of well for creating reel | X/@RawAndRealMan

In another incident of reel craze, a woman was seen risking the life of her young child and her own while filming a video by sitting at the surface of the well. She was seen carelessly holding the child and posing on the camera without considering the potential risk the act involved. She was engaged in the reel while the kid gripped her leg tightly. She switched her hands off the kid repeatedly to perform dance moves.

Family court in custody case: Only mother can love child more. Even more than father.

The video opened showing the woman seated on the edge of the well and performing basic dance moves. She was seated there along with a child, being said to be her own. The little one was spotted in a very dangerous position as the woman posed recklessly for the reel at the risky spot. The child was seen holding her thigh as he flew her hands across while tuning into the music and creating the reel.

Netizens react

As the reel surfaced online, people condemned the woman for her risky act. They slammed her giving more importance to short reel spanning to a few seconds instead of ensuring safety of the child and her own. "Internet fame is more important than being a mother in today’s world. This is so sad to witness," X users commented.

Netizens demanded action against the woman for neglecting to kid's safety. "Why she isn't behind the bars yet?" they wrote.

People took note of how the woman was influenced by reel culture and even ended up risking the child's life for the purpose of creating videos. "This is really sick, can’t she get punishment for the same," said an user, while another added, "Wt* is wrong with these types of people. They need some good treatment..."