Gurugram Rains: 'Crores Spent Went In Vain,' Netizens Slam As Subway Underpass Turns Into Swimming Pool Due To Waterlogging | X @KishorJoshi02

Gurugram: Gurugram has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the past few days. The city is lashed out due to constant flooding and waterlogging, while citizens are suffering due to traffic congestion and waterlogged routes. A recent video surfacing on the Internet shows that the Underpass Subway at Rajiv Chowk is submerged in floodwaters while kids and teenagers are playing in it as if it were a swimming pool. Netizens are slamming the government for spending crores of rupees on its construction and maintenance, and it still fails to be clear from waterlogging.

The terrifying video shows kids and young teenagers swimming amid heavily waterlogged streets. They are enjoying and splashing the water without any fear of potential danger. The video is being widely shared on social media, and netizens are criticising the government for false hopes.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video was posted by @KishorJoshi02. The caption of the video reads, "This is the subway underpass of Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram, where rainwater has accumulated. This underpass, built at a cost of crores of rupees, is now proving to be a danger to people. For small children, it has become a swimming pool, and they playfully enter it, which could lead to a major accident at any time."

Similar Instances Everywhere In Gurugram:

Another video shows a similar sight where the rainwater was seen dripping in heavy flow on vehicles at Signature Tower Square Underpass in Gurugram.

Another video showed a traffic congestion at Iffco Chowk in Gurugram. The video was shared by @RajBabbar23 on X. The caption of the video reads, "This picture of Iffco Chowk is from 8:30 PM last night. The situation at Hero Honda Chowk was similar. There is no area where the road hasn't turned into a pond. The neglect of #Gurugram has turned life into hell."

It further added, "In the name of development, just tall buildings - below such sewers that with just one rain, you'll see the sight of mud everywhere and life floating in water. As always, the government, ministers, public representatives - everyone is hiding their faces. No one is even ready to talk about this state of our Millennium City - let alone fix it.