VIDEO: Ganeshotsav Celebration In Scotland Sparks Debate On Internet, 'Taking It To Streets Is Not Right' | X @SriramMadras

A viral video of Indians in Scotland celebrating the Ganesh Festival in full swing is making rounds on the Internet. The video shows a long procession of Indians draped in traditional attire and dancing to the jolting sounds of the traditional drums. One of the netizens on X posted the video while criticizing the community for celebrating the festival on the streets, which can disrupt the routines of others. Although netizens have come in support of the community, and also made supportive comments.

'Scotland turns into Mumbai for Ganesh Chaturthi,' a video with this text is going viral on the Internet. The video shows bright faces of young Indians in Scotland, culturally celebrating the vibrant Ganesh festival. People can be seen draped in cultural Maharashtrian attire while traditional drums can be heard playing. A procession of hundreds of people can be seen.

WATCH VISUALS:

Ganesh celebration in Scotland. It's perfectly fine to celebrate inside temples or at home, but taking it to the streets is NOT RIGHT. Every Indian abroad is a Brand Ambassador for India, and we should respect cultural boundaries and not impose our traditions on others. pic.twitter.com/qmSHh6D7rq — Sriram (@SriramMadras) September 3, 2025

Netizens Stand With The Community:

Though the post brought the debate of morality and whether such celebrations should be done in foreign countries or not, netizens are supporting the Indian in the viral clip solely.

One user wrote, "Honestly I think worldwide indian festivals are enjoyed by all, they are vibrant, inclusive and always bring a positive energy and atmosphere. I've never seen anyone having problem with that. Inclusivity is the key here."

While other wrote, "City must have given permission for the event. It’s a celebration of culture. No harm done to other cultures.Happy event. What’s the problem?"

Another user commented, "In scotland, esp in Glasgow George square, palestinian protests happen every week , no objection raised. These processions are taken with proper permissions with time limit. I dont see any issue unless they break the law of land."