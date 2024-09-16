Reel Craze! UP Man Stages Death On Camera, Lies On Kasganj Road With Cotton In Nostrils & Flower Garland, Arrested

Dead body on UP road? Man stages death, wakes up laughing in viral video | X@smritipriyaa

In a bizarre incident, a man was seen staging his own death to create a reel for social media. He pretended as if he was dead and his body was placed in the midst of a road in Uttar Pradesh. The incident surfaced from the Kasganj area of the state and the man was identified as Mukesh Kumar, who at the end of the video woke up and started laughing. Kumar was reportedly soon arrested by the local police for his act.

वाह रे “रील” का पागलपन।😃

अब इन महाशय को ध्यान देखिए, जो कि खुद एक जिंदा "आत्मा" है, परंतु “लाश” बनकर मरने का ड्रामा कर रहे। इस ड्रामे में इनकी बक़ायदे अर्थी सजाई गई और फिर एक व्यस्त "चौराहे" पर लेटाया गया। सबसे मज़े कि बात यह है कि ये सब कुछ रील बनाने के नाम पर किया गया है।



यें… pic.twitter.com/q6tmyOBVux — Khushi (Smriti Priya) (@smritipriyaa) September 16, 2024

Reel creator arrested

Shri Rajesh Bharti, Additional Superintendent of Police, told the media that the incident of the youth pretending to be dead took place at the Raj Cold Storage area of Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, where a man rested on the road an d staged his death openly for a mere reel.

Addressing the viral video of the youth seen initially lying on the road and soon waking up, only to know that he wasn't dead, the police officer informed that he was arrested. "The man has made a video by sleeping on road and creating a shock through his video. Taking cognizance of this, we have arrested the man identified as Mukesh Kumar and necessary action will follow."

जनपद के थाना कासगंज स्थित राजकोल्ड चौराहे पर एक युवक द्वारा अपने को शव जैसा प्रदर्शित करते हुए रील शूट किये जाने के सम्बन्ध में श्री राजेश भारती, अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक कासगंज द्वारा दी गयी बाईट । pic.twitter.com/xowsDWmGcZ — KASGANJ POLICE (@kasganjpolice) September 15, 2024

All you need to know about the reel

In the video, Kumar was seen resting on the road. The incident was staged in a way to communicate he was dead. Kumar lied on the road and a white bedsheet covered his body, along with cotton inserted in his nostrils and a flower garland worn against his neck. These features conveyed a sense that he was dead, however, the entire thing was staged for a social media reel.

Before the video concluded, the man woke up and started laughing. Visuals showed a few people had gathered around to witness what was happening and how the alleged dead body surfaced in the midst of the road in Kasanj, only to realise later that it was all fake.