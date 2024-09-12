Viral VIDEO: Youth Attempts To Pull Train Engine With Bike For Social Media Reels In UP's Muzaffarnagar; Case Registered

Youth Attempts To Pull Train Engine With Bike For Social Media Reels In UP's Muzaffarnagar | X

Muzaffarnagar: The reels culture has expanded and reached the remotest corners of the country. Even youths in villages are not immune to the fever of making reels and videos to become famous on social media. These youths can go to any extent for a few likes and shares. Many people have lost their lives in pursuit of their passion for creating videos and reels. A similar incident has come to light in Uttar Pradesh, where a youth is seen performing a bizarre stunt on railway tracks in front of a stationary train. A case has been registered against the youth for attempting to pull the train engine with his bike on the railway track.

The video of the youth performing this dangerous stunt on the railway track is going viral on social media. In the video, the youth can be seen tying his bike to the train engine with a rope. He then attempts to pull the train using his bike on the railway track, performing dangerous stunts with his bike tied to the train engine.

The youth is seen performing the stunts on a bike without a registration number, risking his life for a few likes and subscribers on social media. Reports indicate that the police took cognizance of the viral video and registered a complaint against the youth for performing these dangerous stunts on the railway track.

The complaint has been registered at the Muzaffarnagar GRP Police Station, as the incident reportedly occurred on the Deoband-Roorkee railway line. There are no reports of any arrests in connection with the matter. The youth might have sustained serious injuries while performing this dangerous stunt. There are videos circulating on social media in which people have been killed while making reels to upload online.