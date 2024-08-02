Uttar Pradesh: RPF Arrests YouTuber For Dangerous Railway Track Stunt In Allahabad; Urges Citizens To Report Unlawful Activities (VIDEO) |

Railway Protection Force has apprehended a YouTuber for endangering public safety by criminal tampering with railway tracks for publicity.

The accused, Gulzar Sheikh has uploaded more than 250 videos on his YouTube channel and has over 2 lakhs subscribers. His on-camera activities posed a significant risk to both railway safety and operations.

A YouTuber named Gulzar Sheikh puts random things on railway tracks, records it and uploads it on social media.



It is too dangerous....& Who will be responsible for this pic.twitter.com/seGjjej1mZ — प्रियंवदा 🇮🇳🚩 (@Priyamvada227s) August 1, 2024

Sheikh reportedly placed various objects, including a bicycle, ballast, Petromax lantern, interlocking bricks, soap, and even a chicken with its leg taped to the tracks before the arrival of the Lucknow-Prayagraj Vande Bharat train.

Accompanied by a friend who recorded the act, Sheikh's video, which showed the train passing over the soap but not other items, went viral on social media. Viral videos on social media had shown a person placing various kinds of objects on railway tracks, prompting an urgent investigation.

सभी से अपील है कि कोई भी ऐसी गतिविधि करता दिखे तो उसे तुरंत रोकें एवं रेलवे या लोकल पुलिस को सूचित कर देश सेवा का कार्य करें।

भारतीय रेल की ओर से जन हित में जारी। pic.twitter.com/E2sBJI8I1K — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 2, 2024

Through a detailed analysis of Sheikh's YouTube profile and social media presence, RPF Unchahar, Northern Railway registered the offence under various provisions of the Railway Act on 1st August 2024. On the same day, a joint team of RPF and Local Police arrested accused Gulzar Sheikh, son of Syed Ahmed from his residence in Khandrauli Village, Soraon (Allahabad), Uttar Pradesh.

While appreciating RPF, Lucknow Division of North Central Railway for the prompt and effective action, DG RPF emphasized that legal action against Gulzar Sheikh would serve as a strong deterrent to persons attempting to compromise the safety of Indian Railways. He reiterated the importance of railway safety and assured the public that any attempts to undermine rail safety will be met with firm resolve and strict legal action and those engaging in such activities will be prosecuted to ensure maximum punishment.

DG RPF also appealed to the public not to indulge in such activities and report any acts which compromise the railway security and safety. Such information can be given to the Railway Protection Force or on Rail Madad through the toll-free helpline number 139.