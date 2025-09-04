 Gurugram: Man Lifts Scooter Over Head To Beat Traffic Jam – VIDEO Goes Viral
Gurugram: Man Lifts Scooter Over Head To Beat Traffic Jam – VIDEO Goes Viral

The 12-second clip captures the duo carefully raising the two-wheeler above their heads and maneuvering between vehicles. The video was posted on Instagram by the page "gurgaon_locals."

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 02:49 PM IST
Viral video screengrab | Instagram/@gurgaon_locals

Gurugram: A video shows two men carrying their scooter on their heads while navigating through the jam-packed streets of Gurugram amid incessant rainfall. The downpour, which lasted for two hours, led to severe waterlogging and traffic congestion stretching over 7 kilometers.

In an attempt to bypass the traffic jam, one man, assisted by another, was seen lifting a scooter onto their shoulders and carrying it through the jam. The 12-second clip captures the duo carefully raising the two-wheeler above their heads and maneuvering between vehicles. The video was posted on Instagram by the page "gurgaon_locals." The incident reportedly took place on Monday.

Netizens React

The video has triggered reactions from netizens. One of the users said, "Roj scooty mujhe le aati hain aaj main scooty ko traffic m fasne nhi dunga Aaj main scooty le jaunga to wo mujhe le jaati h ghar," which roughly translates to, "Everyday the scooty carries me home, today i will not let it get stuck in traffic. Today i will carry the scooty home."

Another user said, "Naya business start 500 rupiya bike uthake dusra side rakhneka," which roughly translates to,"New business start, ₹500 for carrying the bike to the other side."

A third user said, "Habibi welcome to gurgaon."

In just two days, the video has received 87,839 likes.

Gurugram Rains: 'Crores Spent Went In Vain,' Netizens Slam As Subway Underpass Turns Into Swimming...
Gurugram Rains

Gurugram has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the past few days. The city is lashed out due to constant flooding and waterlogging, while citizens are suffering due to traffic congestion and waterlogged routes

