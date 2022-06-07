e-Paper Get App

Shocking: Pakistani man finds out cops are using his bike stolen 8 years ago

Pakistani man got the biggest shock of his life

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 03:36 PM IST
Image credits: Google

A Pakistani man got the biggest shock of his life when he got an E-Challan for his bike that was stolen eight years back. The matter worsened when he found out that cops in the Sabzarar neighbourhood in Lahore were using his bike.

The Express Tribune, a Pakistan-based media outlet, reported that the man named Imran stated that his bike, Honda CD 70, was taken from Mughalpura area of Lahore. He had filed an FIR but the bike was not found at that time.

After eight years, he got an E-Challan at his address and surprisingly, the E-Ticket's photo showed that the cops were riding his bike. Imran revealed that he had filed multiple FIR applications but nothing came out. He had even filed a complaint with the chief civilian personnel officer, asking for the recovery of his bike from the cops using the same.

article-image

