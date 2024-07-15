Shocking! Gurgaon Pervert Touches Private Parts Of Male Dog In Sector 48, Repeatedly Molests Stray Animal In Viral VIDEO

An elderly man molested a male dog openly on the streets of Gurgaon by touching its private parts repeatedly, as per a video post shared by Instagram page Street Animals of Mumbai. The censored footage displayed the shocking incident on camera, where the old man was seen drawing the stray dog towards him and inappropriately touching it.

Video warning: Viewer discretion is advised

The video shared by the social media account recorded the concerning act on camera and showed the man touching the private parts of the male street dog in Gurgaon's Sector 48. The page pointed out that the man was repeated offender, who had been molesting the dog for months together.

Old man molests dog repeatedly in Gurgaon

The visuals captured the multiple instances of the man misbehaving with the animal and using it to please his sensual fantasies.

The opened by showing the man forcing the dog to lay down on the ground, so that he could move his hands through it. While the dog tried to wake up and stand upright, the abuser repeatedly made the animal rest on the street. He then continued to touch its private parts.

In another instance, he was again seen molesting the stray dog outside a residence in the area. He bent himself to find the dog's genitals and press them. Further, the video showed the man seated on a chair and touching the dog inappropriately through his bare hands.

No police action reported

The Instagram page pointed out that the incident was reported by a local girl who raised the issue and tried to approach the police for action, but to no avail. "A young male dog has been molested by an old man for months, with no end in sight. The reporter is a girl who tried to stop this old many times but he is not listening," the post said, while noting further, "The police are not taking the matter seriously..."