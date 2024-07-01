Disturbing Video: Dog Walker Lifts Husky By Leash, Thrashes It On Floor Inside Gurgaon Society Elevator

@TheViditsharma

A dog walker was caught on camera abusing a dog inside an elevator in Gurgaon's Tatvam Society on June 30.

The video of the incident, posted on X by an animal lover, shows the man pulling up the Husky by its leash and thrashing it on the floor before taking the dog out of the lift.

Witnessed a dog walker abusing a dog in Gurgaon's Tatvam Society. If you hire dog walkers, please monitor them closely. Animal abuse is unacceptable and these individuals must be held accountable. Authorities need to act swiftly. #StopAnimalAbuse #Gurgaon pic.twitter.com/75FAJnszfc — Vidit Sharma 🇮🇳 (@TheViditsharma) July 1, 2024

The X user who posted the video vehemently stated that animal abuse is unacceptable and such people must be held accountable. He also demanded action against the man seen in the video.

“Witnessed a dog walker abusing a dog in Gurgaon's Tatvam Society. If you hire dog walkers, please monitor them closely. Animal abuse is unacceptable, and these individuals must be held accountable. Authorities need to act swiftly,” said Vidit Sharma.

This is not the first time Sharma has unmasked animal abusers. In May, he posted disturbing CCTV footage from a Gurugram society in which a dog walker was repeatedly seen hitting a pet Golden Retriever inside a lift. The incident took place on May 9 at Orchid Gardens in Sector 54.

The video shows the man, seemingly a dog walker, hitting the dog with a litter scoop.#Gurugram pic.twitter.com/ZjgIq9pVHD — tikhna.drishti (@DrishtiTikhna) May 13, 2024

These are not rare incidents of animal abuse. Such incidents have been reported across the country lately. Sometimes owners are seen abusing their pets, while other times they are abused by their caretakers when away from their owners.

This is a worrisome trend, as abusers who are caught on camera are held accountable for their actions, but those who commit such cruel acts without being caught can never be brought to justice.

However, there are a few steps that dog owners can take to ensure the safety of their beloved pets:

Dogs often suffer silently when they are separated from their pet parents. Unable to communicate their experiences and needs, they may face anxiety, fear, or mistreatment at the hands of caregivers. Therefore, pet parents need to recognise the importance of understanding their dog's behaviour and ensuring their well-being even in their absence.

To safeguard them, pet parents should prioritise thorough background checks when hiring dog walkers and groomers. References, reviews, and credentials must be examined to ensure the trustworthiness and competency of the caregiver. In addition, clear communication about the dog's needs, behaviours, and any specific instructions is crucial to providing proper care and ensuring a positive experience for the pet.

By doing the above-mentioned things, pet parents can ensure their beloved companions receive the love, care, and respect they deserve, even when they're not by their side.