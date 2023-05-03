Shocking! Chinese man finds corpse under his bed in Tibetan hotel

Guzang Shuhua Inn | Trip

In a shocking incident! A Chinese man found a corpse under his bed in Tibet. The man identified as Zhang, noticed a 'strong' smell when he checked into his hotel in Lhasa on April 21.

This has led to a murder investigation and a suspect's arrest. After he moved to a different room, a body was discovered under the bed he had slept on for three hours. Later that night, police told him they had arrested a person in connection with the case.

Zhang stayed at Guzang Shuhua Inn, a so-called influencer hotel, popular on social media as an ideal spot for photos. He posted a review of his stay online, but it didn't attract much attention until another user shared a screengrab of the review on social media on April 28. The hotel responded to this post, denying the incident altogether.

Zhang's experience

Zhang then shared his experience on Weibo, and included a receipt as evidence of his stay. "I am very scared and I am still struggling to sleep," he told Shangyou News in an interview on 30 April.

He said once he checked into the room, he rested for a few hours, even sleeping on the bed, before going out around 15:30 local time.

He returned a few hours later to change for dinner. He again noticed the smell, but assumed it might be coming from the bakery downstairs, or the result of the room's heating system. He wondered if his feet were the problem. But when he returned after dinner, the smell was so bad that he asked to be moved to a different room.

Police's investigation

Late into the night, hotel staff knocked on Zhang's door and asked him to come downstairs to the room he had vacated.

Police were waiting there to record his statement, and collect his DNA sample. He says they told him not to worry because they had already arrested someone as part of their investigation.

The police have not disclosed any more details about the case, but they released a video of the suspect being arrested on a train to Lanzhou city, which is located in another province.

Zhang claimed that although he had initially resisted making his experience public, he had been obliged to do so as a result of the hotel's denial and social media claims that he had made the incident up.