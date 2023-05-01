Fact Check: Man steals goats by jumping on truck & throwing animals on road; bizarre video from Maharashtra's Igatpuri goes viral

About 4-5 goats were thrown from above a truck when the vehicle was moving on a busy road in Maharashtra. The incident was caught on camera by a traveller on route, and the video has gone viral.

When the undated footage capturing the incident surfaced online, it incorrectly claimed to be from the Kanpur-Unnao Highway in Uttar Pradesh. However, the police took tweeted clarifying that the video gone viral is from Igatpuri, Maharashtra.

उपरोक्त वीडियो जनपद उन्नाव से संबन्धित न होकर महाराष्ट्र के इगतपुर घोटी रोड से संबन्धित है। कृपया बिना पुष्टि के भ्रामक पोस्ट न करें। — UNNAO POLICE (@unnaopolice) April 30, 2023

What is the video about?

The video was shared by a few journalists and someTwitter users. It showed a man mercilessly throwing goats on a busy road during night.

After throwing lesser than half a dozen goats on the road, the man was seen stepping down from the vehicle's carrier purportedly to get back inside the car that was spotted next to the truck. Reports claim that the man attempted to steal the goats from the heavy transport.

Amidst the risk of the animals getting hurt or leading to accidents on the roadway, he was seen releasing the goats into the road, allegedly in a way to steal them or pick them into a luxury car alongside.