Viral Video: Goat delivers human-like baby resembling grumpy old man with a beard in Vidisha

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): On November 11, a goat delivered a baby with a human face that look like a grumpy old man with a beard, in the Sironj tehsil of Vidisha. The locals of Semal village were astonished after seeing the kid.

The owner of that cattle Nabab Khan said it was the first time any of his farm animals including all cattle that he owns, had given birth. He said that the goat appears to have an anthropomorphic facial structure, thick white fur with crystal eyes enclosed in black rings.

Rare medical condition called 'head dyspepsia'

Speaking on the incident, veterinarian Manav Singh said that this medical anomaly is characterised by swelling of an animal’s head the medical term for which is hydrocephalus and this condition is called “head dyspepsia”. This is caused due to deficiency in the mother during pregnancy or the mother administered the wrong medicine during pregnancy. He went on to say that this is a rare case seen in one out of every 50,000 animal births.

A similar incident was seen in 2020, in Nimodia village of Rajasthan where a mutant goat with a human face ended up being worshipped. Mukesh Prajapati was the owner of the cattle.