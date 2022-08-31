Rain havoc in MP: Damaged houses to be rebuilt under PM Awas Yojana, CM tells flood-affected in Vidisha district

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaking to flood-affected in Vidisha district on Wednesday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Wednesday the houses damaged due to rains and flood would be rebuilt under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, as per officials.

CM’s announcement came during his visit to flood-affected areas in Vidisha district where he interacted with flood-hit people and assured them of extending all possible cooperation to them from the state government in this hour of crisis.

In Hinotia and Tilakhedi in Vidisha district, CM said to the flood victims, “First of all, we were concerned about your life. We have all been successful to a large extent in saving people's lives. Life is saved, now we will deal with other issues.”

CM said he tried to talk to flood-affected people in many places over the phone. Chouhan said heavy rains and floods had wreaked havoc in Morena, Guna, Bhind, Sheopur, Raisen, Vidisha, Narmadapuram, Sehore etc. “Many houses have turned into piles of rubble. Grain has rotted, household articles have been damaged and crops destroyed in the agriculture fields,” he added. Heavy rains and subsequent floods wreaked havoc in villages in many districts including Guna, Ashoknagar, Bhind, Morena, Raisen, Vidisha, Sehore etc between August 21 and 25.

CM said as water was overflowing on roads he couldn’t visit the localities by road but since ‘you were in trouble here I couldn’t sit comfortably and used to go around every day’. He said NDRF, SDRF, Home Guards, police, administration all were all engaged in rescue and relief operations. Army helicopters too were called for rescue operations.

He said a sum of Rs 11 crore was transferred to the bank accounts of the rains and flood affected people. He said not only in Hinotia or other areas as many as 1336 villages of Vidisha were affected. As many as 27,639 houses had been damaged. Many farmers' crops had also been damaged.

He said since it would take 6 months to build the damaged house temporary arrangements for the stay of affected people would be made.

There will be a complete survey of the crops, whether it is soybean or paddy and compensation would be given. “I tell the people of every village not to worry. I will help everyone”, he assured.