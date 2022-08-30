Bhopal: AIIMS holds medical camp for flood-affected in Samardha Tola

A team of AIIMS doctors examining patients at the health camp in Samardha Tola | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal, organised a camp in Samardha Tola in Kolar area on Tuesday to examine the people affected with floods.

A team of AIIMS doctors led by Executive Director Dr Ajai Singh examined the patients at the camp in Samardha Tola having a population of 800.

About 200 patients were screened and given medicines at the camp set up in Kali Mata Mandir premises of the village. After the registration of patients in the temple premises, general and specialist medical consultations were provided.

Dermatologist, gynaecologist, paediatrician, Ayurveda and homoeopathy doctors participated in it. Information about Ayushman Bharat was provided to villagers.

Besides, health awareness camp was organised by AIIMS at Avantika Vidya Bhavan Higher Secondary School in Samardha Tola village. Samardha Tola was submerged due to heavy rain last week and all the villagers had to take shelter in the school premises.

Information related to potable water was provided to all the students. Training was given for hand washing, daily health, cleaning of teeth etc. They were given medicines for deworming besides multivitamins, calcium supplements.