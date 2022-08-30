e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Eight AIIMS students get ICMR, STS Fellowship

Each student will get Rs. 50,000 from which they will carry out research in pathology, anatomy, community medicine, pharmacology etc.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 11:21 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Eight students of AIIMS, Bhopal, received prestigious ICMR and STS Fellowship this year. All the students were felicitated by the Director Dr Ajay Singh.

MBBS students Riya Singh, Amit Kumar, Shrirang Pathak, Neeraj Devangan, Shrutangi Vaidya, Deepanshu Mahawar, Sukhumjit Brar, Ehsaas received the fellowship.

AIIMS Bhopal MBBS students Shrirang Pathak, Salil Khurana, Rachit Chaturvedi and RadhikaAgarwal were selected to participate in International Summer School Oncology organized in Netherlands. They were mentored by Dr Nilkamal Kapoor.

There were also students participating from many other countries like Brazil, Australia, Portugal, Poland, Belgium, Ghana, Angola, Turkey, Austria etc. Students learned the cutting edge medical work on new techniques of cancer treatment and diagnosis like targeted therapy, antibody drug conjugate formation, proton therapy, artificial intelligence in cancer treatment etc.

article-image

