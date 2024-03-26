Shocking CCTV VIDEO: Youth Jumps Out Of Moving Train After Snatching Elderly Woman's Chain

Youth Jumps Out Of Moving Train After Snatching Elderly Woman's Chain | Twitter

Mumbai: A shocking video has surfaced on the internet in which it can be seen that a youth snatched a chain from an elderly woman and jumped out of a speeding train. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed inside the train and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the youth committed the crime and jumped out of the train and fell down on the ground.

The video apparently from South India shows that a youth is waiting near the door of the bogie and it is clear that he was waiting for the women to come out of the lavatory. After some time, two elderly women came out of the lavatory and were heading towards their seat inside the bogie. It is a narrow passage where the youth was patiently waiting for them to pass by.

About The Incident

The incident occurred on Wednesday (March 13) at around 7 PM in the evening. One of the women, crossed the man from the lavatory and went ahead, while the other woman who was behind, fell prey to the snatcher.

He snatched the woman's chain and jumped out of the fast moving train without fearing for his life. He intentionally kept the compartment's door open so that the women might take support of it while walking inside to their seats. The entire incident was recorded on the CCTV camera installed inside the train. The culprit jumped out of the train and landed on his knees and went rolling ahead. It wasn't know whether he was injured or came below the wheels of the train.

Could Have Been Fatal

The youth must have suffered injuries during the theft. The theft could have turned fatal for the youth or the elderly woman who had been robbed by the thief. The woman could also have fallen out of the train.

The youth dragged the woman towards the door while trying to snatch the chain from her. Luckily, the woman fell on the opposite side of the door which was kept open by the thief.

CCTV Near Lavatory!

The internet users were shocked to see that the camera was installed inside the train near the door where the incident unfolded. One of the users said, "Does Indian Railway has CCTV on trains? From when?" One of the users replied, "It is available in all AC coaches covering gates, near washroom."

The commuters must be careful about their belongings and should take care of themselves while wearing gold ornaments and travelling in trains and other public transport.