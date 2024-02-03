Shocking CCTV Video Of BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad Shooting At Shinde Sena Leader Inside Ulhasnagar Police Station Surfaces

A day after BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad from Kalyan opened fire on Mahesh Gaikwad, the Shiv Sena chief of Kalyan, within the confines of the senior inspector's chamber at Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar on Friday night, a video capturing the incident surfaced on Saturday.

The disturbing footage shows Ganpat Gaikwad seated alongside Mahesh Gaikwad and his supporters inside the police station. While the exact nature of their exchange remains undisclosed in the video, Ganpat Gaikwad is seen suddenly rising, producing a pistol, and firing shots towards Mahesh Gaikwad and his companions. As the gunfire erupts, Mahesh and his associates attempt to flee towards the exit. However, they are unable to escape, prompting Ganpat to advance towards Mahesh and physically assault him. Within moments, police officers intervene, restraining Ganpat and quelling the altercation.

BJP MLA arrested for shooting

BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad has been arrested for shooting and injuring a leader of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena over a land dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Saturday.

Talking to a news channel over the phone before his arrest, Ganpat Gaikwad said that he used the firearm as his son was being beaten at the police station. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is trying to establish a "kingdom of criminals" in Maharashtra, he alleged. Mahesh Gaikwad was taken to a local hospital before being shifted to a private medical facility in Thane city. "He underwent surgery, which was successful," said Gopal Landge, Kalyan in-charge of Sena.

What was the entire matter?

According to Additional CP Shinde, Ganpat Gaikwad's son had come to the police station to lodge a complaint in connection with a land dispute when Mahesh Gaikwad arrived with his men. Later, Ganpat Gaikwad also reached the police station. During an altercation between the MLA and the Sena leader, Ganpat Gaikwad allegedly fired shots at Mahesh Gaikwad inside the senior inspector's chamber, injuring him and his associate, the official said.

"Yes, I shot (him) myself. I have no regrets. If my son is being beaten in front of the police inside the police station, what will I do," asked Ganpat Gaikwad while talking to a news channel. He claimed that he fired five rounds. The BJP MLA alleged that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is "trying to create a kingdom of criminals in Maharashtra". BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena belong to the ruling coalition in Maharashtra.