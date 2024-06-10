Shocking CCTV Video: Woman Narrowly Escapes Death After LPG Cylinder Blast In Kitchen | X

Mumbai: Many incidents of LPG cylinder blasts occur all around the country as the number of people shifting to gas cylinders from old methods of cooking has increased. However, many of them are not aware of the safety precautions to be taken while using the cylinder in the kitchen, leading to such incidents. A similar incident of a gas cylinder blast has come to light in which a woman had a close encounter with death. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera, and the video is going viral on social media.

It can be seen in the video that the woman is working in the kitchen, probably washing dishes. Suddenly, a massive blast occurs in the cabinet of the kitchen, and the woman falls to the ground due to the impact of the blast. The blast was so intense that the kitchen items scatter all over the place. The woman panics and starts running while screaming in fear. She runs out of the kitchen, and a man is seen running towards the kitchen to assess the situation.

Woman Escapes Unhurt

There are reports that the woman did not suffer any serious injuries in the blast; however, the kitchen is seen completely scattered due to the explosion. It is being said that the gas cylinder was not completely filled. The intensity of the blast might have been much higher if the gas cylinder was full, and the woman might not have survived the explosion.

About The Viral Video

The incident occurred on Thursday (June 6) at around 6 AM, and the location of the incident has not been ascertained yet. The video was shared on social media by a user and is going viral. The video has garnered many views and has been re-shared by many users on social media. Users should be aware of the safety measures that need to be adhered to while cooking with gas cylinders in the kitchen.

Safety Measures

The gas cylinder was kept inside a packed cabinet when the incident occurred. LPG gas cylinders must be kept in an open space while cooking in the kitchen to avoid such incidents.