Mumbai: At Least 9 Injured In Cylinder Blast In Chembur, Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot; Visuals Surface |

Mumbai: At least 9 people were injured in a cylinder blast in Mumbai's Chembur area on Thursday morning, according to an update by the Mumbai Fire Brigade. Local authorities along with the fire department have rushed to the spot and a rescue operation is currently underway.

Local authorities along with the fire department have rushed to the spot and arescue operation is currently…

According to the update by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Mumbai Fire Brigade (BMC's MFB), the fire was reported on the morning of June 6, 2024, at 7:37 am behind the Smoke Hill Saloon near the Golf Club on C.G. Gidwani Road in Chembur. The fire, caused by an LPG cylinder blast, was confined to the electric wiring and wooden furniture in a ground-plus-one structure. The blaze was successfully extinguished by 8:08 am.

Details On The Injured

Nine people were injured in the fire and were taken to Govandi Shatabdi Hospital for treatment. Among the injured were Om Limbajiya, a 9-year-old boy with mild burns, Ajay Limbajiya, a 33-year-old man with mild burns and Poonam Limbajiya, a 35-year-old woman also with mild burns.

Mehak Limbajiya, an 11-year-old girl, suffered mild burns, while Jyotsna Limbajiya, a 53-year-old woman and Piyush Limbajiya, a 25-year-old man, sustained deep burns. Nitin Limbajiya, a 55-year-old man and Preeti Limbajiya, a 34-year-old woman, also suffered deep burns, but their conditions were reported as stable.

Sudam Shirsat, a 55-year-old man, sustained head and leg injuries and was transferred to Sion Hospital. His condition is currently awaited. The fire department's quick response helped prevent further damage and injuries, ensuring that all affected individuals received timely medical attention.