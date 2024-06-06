 Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rains & Thunderstorms Today; Yellow Alert Issued In City & MMR Areas
The minimum temperature for the day was 28 degrees Celsius, with a potential maximum of 34 degrees Celsius. The average temperature was expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, June 06, 2024, 09:19 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: The city experienced cloudy skies and gentle breezes on Thursday morning, as forecasted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD predicted rains and thunderstorms later in the day, indicating the imminent arrival of the monsoon season.

Today's Weather Update

The minimum temperature for the day was 28 degrees Celsius, with a potential maximum of 34 degrees Celsius. The average temperature was expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius. Winds were forecasted to blow from the west-southwesterly direction at a speed of 5.6 km/h. The sunrise occurred at 6:00 am and sunset is expected at 7:14 pm.

Weather Forecast For The Coming Days

The IMD's seven-day forecast suggests a slight decrease in minimum temperatures over the week, accompanied by continued rainfall. The minimum temperature for Friday is predicted to be around 28 degrees Celsius, dropping to 27 degrees Celsius on both Saturday and Sunday.

From Sunday through Tuesday of the following week, temperatures are expected to decrease further to around 26 degrees Celsius. The approaching monsoon is likely to bring sustained rain showers, leading to a notable drop in temperatures by 4-5 degrees Celsius.

Additionally, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and its surrounding areas, indicating good amount rainfall in the coming days, as reported by the user Mumbai Nowcast on X.

Details On High Tide Conditions:

AQI Stays In Satisfactory Category

With the IMD predicting pleasant weather, Mumbai's air quality has remained in the satisfactory range. The Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles was recorded at 63 by SAFAR-India. AQI values between zero and 50 are considered good, while values from 50 to 100 fall under the satisfactory category. Readings between 100 and 200 are classified as moderate, which requires some caution.

