Shashi Tharoor discharged in Sunanda Pushkar death case; netizens ask Arnab Goswami, Subramanian Swamy to apologise for defamation

The Delhi court on Wednesday cleared Congress leader Shashi Tharoor of charges in connection with the case involving the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel of the Rouse Avenue Court said that the accused was discharged and asked him to file a bond.

Shashi Tharoor, who was present during the virtual hearing, thanked the court and said it had been absolute torture for the past seven-and-half years.

Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa told the court that they will be filing the bond today or tomorrow. Tharoor was represented by Senior advocate Pahwa and lawyer Gaurav Gupta.

Public Prosecutor Atul Kumar Srivastava represented Delhi Police in the matter. Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014.

Tharoor was the main accused in the matter according to the Delhi Police. The former union minister, who is currently on bail in the case, was charge-sheeted by Delhi Police under Sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As soon as the news came out, people started asking BJP politician Subramanian Swamy and journalist Arnab Goswami for accusing Tharoor of Pushkar's death and defaming him.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from ANI.



Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 12:58 PM IST