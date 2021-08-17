Advertisement

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday faced the wrath of social media users after the Thiruvananthapuram MP shared a video about the potential Malayali presence among the Taliban terrorists.

Sharing a short video reportedly of a Taliban fighter weeping in joy on reaching outside Kabul, Mr. Tharoor tweeted that “it sounds as if there are at least two Malayali Taliban here – one who says “samsaarikatte” around the 8-second mark & another who understands him!” (samsaarikatte in Malayalam means shall I speak).

Twitterati lost their cool as the MP tried to draw parallels between Keralites and their potential presence in the terrorist organisation.

A social media user whose video Tharoor had retweeted, later clarified that the Taliban does not have any Kerala-origin fighters.

"There are no #kerala origin fighters in rank and file of #taliban they are #baloch from #zabul province who speak brahvi and bravhi language is widely spoken among them,its a darvidian language very similar to telgu tamil malyalam etc (sic)," Ramiz tweeted.

Mr. Tharoor, however, seemed far from fully convinced about that theory. “Interesting explanation. Will leave it to the linguists to figure this one out. But there have indeed been misguided Malayalis who joined the Taliban, so that possibility cannot be ruled out entirely,” he tweeted subsequently.

This obviously did not go well with Malayalis, who were already infuriated by his previous tweet.

Delhi BJP IT cell member Vinit Goenka took a jibe at Congress and the Left for ruining the state of Kerala and its people through their pseudo-secularism. "This is not a comedy show @ShashiTharoor .It seems to be just tip of an iceberg. @INCIndia & Left are ruining #Kerala under pseudo- secularism. In my book #EnemiesWithin I have highlighted the fact about how #Kerala is becoming a hot spot for recruitment of Islamic terrorist (sic)," Goenka tweeted.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the obnoxious tweet by the MP:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 07:25 PM IST