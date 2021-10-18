ShameOnUnacademy trends on Twitter after the education app sponsors 'Anti-Hindu skit' that has left netizens fuming

Unacademy, the online education technology platform, has yet again caused further controversy when a "Ramleela skit" sponsored by the ed-tech company was criticised by netizens on various social media platforms, especially Twitter.

On October 17, the RSS outlet "Organizer" posted a video stating that a student at Delhi AIIMS had disrespected the Hindu epic Ramayana and that Unacademy had encouraged the "mockery of Santan Dharma" by posting the film on its website. Within hours, the post went viral, after which Twitter users began calling out Unacademy, sparking the trend Anti Hindu Unacademy.

Shurpanakha was seen singing 'tu cheez badi hai mast mast' to Lakshman in a viral clip from the performance, which took a modern spin on the Ramayana. 'Tu janta nahi mera bhai kaun hai,' Lakshmana is heard saying after cutting the current Shupanaka's nose.

Social media users are fuming at the modern interpretation of the Ramayana, claiming that in their attempt to be comical, the students offended Hinduism.

According to reports, the show was hosted by first-year MBBS student Soyeb Aftab, and it was sponsored by an education app that has previously been chastised for a number of questionable actions.

After a skit performed by AIIMS students went viral on social media platforms for all the wrong reasons, prompting criticism, the students' union of AIIMS issued an apology. According to ANI, the students' association stated that the skit performance was not intended to harm anyone's feelings and that the group will ensure that no similar activity occurs in the future.

Apart from this very incident, users have also raised queries about various such instances that has shown the educational platform showing irresponsible behaviour, by promoting content that has given rise to more controversies, after which #ShameOnUnacademy started trending on Twitter.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 06:22 PM IST