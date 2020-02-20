'Shame Osama died before becoming NYT’s editors': Twitter trolls New York Times for publishing Taliban deputy leaders' piece

On Thursday, The New York Times published an opinion piece written by the Deputy Leader of Taliban, Sirajuddin Haqqani, titled - What We, the Taliban, Want.
Twitter brutally trolled the media house for publishing an article from a globally designated terrorist and the one on whose arrest the US government is offering a $10 million.
A Twitter user named Imam of Peace tweeted the article and wrote, "2 HOURS AGO The New York Times published an opinion piece by Deputy Leader of the Taliban, presenting him as a leader with a genuine cause. He’s a globally designated terrorist with the US government offering a $10M for his arrest!!!"
Others soon joined in to troll the media house. A Twitter user wrote, "New York Times publishes Op-Ed by US designated terrorist Sirajuddin Haqqani....Shame Osama and Baghdadi died before becoming NYT’s Editors." Another user wrote, "I am a little gobsmacked, that The New York Times has given oped space to Sirajuddin Haqqani, deputy chief of the Taliban. I am sorry but this reflects to a major level of tone-deafness at the Times..."
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
