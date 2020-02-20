Donald Trump trolled for claim of 7 million supporters

New Delhi: When US President Trump was busted on Day One of his presidency for exaggerating the number of people attending his inauguration with photoshopped images, everyone but his supporters got a sense of his relationship with numbers.
Three years later, as he heads for his first official visit to India, Twitter users have called out the conservative leader for once again taking liberties with his facts.
Speaking to journalists, Trump bragged that PM Modi has promised him 7 million people between the airport and his reception event in Ahmedabad.
We're not treated very well by India, but PM Modi told me we'll have 7 million people between the airport and the event," Trump said, referring to a roadshow in Ahmedabad. The bombastic claim, though not unusual for him, sparked a wave of sarcasm and scepticism on Twitter.
For one, many noted that Ahmedabad's population in the 2011 census was 55 lakh or 5.5 million and is estimated to be 86 lakh or 8.6 million in 2020.
Trump's claim would been 80 per cent of the city's population will line up for him. Many noted that Ahmedabad's population in the last 2011 census was 55 lakh or 5.5 million and is estimated to be 86 lakh or 8.6 million in 2020.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)