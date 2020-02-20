Donald Trump trolled for claim of 7 million supporters

New Delhi: When US President Trump was busted on Day One of his presidency for exaggerating the number of people attending his inauguration with photoshopped images, everyone but his supporters got a sense of his relationship with numbers.

Three years later, as he heads for his first official visit to India, Twitter users have called out the conservative leader for once again taking liberties with his facts.

Speaking to journalists, Trump bragged that PM Modi has promised him 7 million people between the airport and his reception event in Ahmedabad.