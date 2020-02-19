Meet 'Trump' Krishna -- the Telangana man who prays to Donald Trump and fasts for his good health

US President Donald Trump has a fan.

Not just someone who admires him, but a die-hard fan who worships his statue and prays to him before taking any decisions in life.

Bussa Krishna who lives in a village in Telangana considers himself not just a fan, but a devotee of the President.

"I want India-America relations to remain strong. Every Friday I fast for Trump's long life. I also carry his picture and pray to him before commencing any work," he told ANI.

According to a Reuters report, Bussa began worshiping Trump four years ago when the latter appeared to him in a dream. In the ensuing years his love for Trump has only intensified.

With the President slated to visit India soon, Bussa has now put forth an appeal to the Central government to fulfill his wish of meeting his idol during his upcoming trip.