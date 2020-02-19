Meet 'Trump' Krishna -- the Telangana man who prays to Donald Trump and fasts for his good health

US President Donald Trump has a fan.
Not just someone who admires him, but a die-hard fan who worships his statue and prays to him before taking any decisions in life.
Bussa Krishna who lives in a village in Telangana considers himself not just a fan, but a devotee of the President.
"I want India-America relations to remain strong. Every Friday I fast for Trump's long life. I also carry his picture and pray to him before commencing any work," he told ANI.
According to a Reuters report, Bussa began worshiping Trump four years ago when the latter appeared to him in a dream. In the ensuing years his love for Trump has only intensified.
With the President slated to visit India soon, Bussa has now put forth an appeal to the Central government to fulfill his wish of meeting his idol during his upcoming trip.
"I wish to meet him, I request the government to make my dream come true," Bussa said.
Bussa has installed a 6-feet statue of the US President outside his house and offers prayers daily. Photos of his yard also shows the President's name scrawled repeatedly across the walls.
"I also carry his (Trump's) picture and before any work, I pray to him. He is like a God to me that is the reason I had his statue built. It took almost a month and 15 labourers to build this statue," he reveals.
People in Bussa village now affectionately call him 'Trump' Krishna.
"Although his real name is Bussa Krishna after he started praying to Trump all villagers started calling him Trump Krishna. Krishna's residence is known as Trump House here. The villagers never objected to it but appreciated his devotion," Ramesh Reddy, Bussa's friend told ANI.
Not everyone is happy though. As Bussa told Reuters, he was facing difficulties from his relatives.
"“They tell me that I am disgracing them in society. I told them that just like you believe and worship Shiva, I believe and worship Trump," he says.
(With inputs from agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)