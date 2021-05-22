'Shame on Alt Balaji' trends after streaming giant ‘likes’ derogatory post against Shehnaaz Gill

Streaming giant Alt Balaji has come under scanner for liking a derogatory post on Twitter against former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant and actress Shehnaaz Gill.
The post in question referred to a distasteful meme abusing Gill.
Scores of Shehnaaz fans took to Twitter and began trending “Shame on Alt Balaji.”
Check out the reactions below.
For those unversed, the fandom came down heavily on the streaming platform given the rapport shared by Gill and rumoured beau Sidharth Shukla who is a part of their show "Broken But Beautiful 3".
"Broken But Beautiful 3" is the story of Agastya Rao and Rumi Desai, two people from very different worlds. Not only are their worlds poles apart, but they are also a complete contrast to each other.
Directed by Priyanka Ghose, "Broken Beautiful 3" features Sidharth along with Sonia Rathee, and the cast also includes Ehan Bhat, Jahanvi Dhanrajgir, Manvir Singh, Taniya Kalra and Saloni Khanna in prominent roles.
The ALTBalaji's show releases on May 29.
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill shared a love-hate relationship on "Bigg Boss 13".
Fans loved their chemistry and soon labelled them SidNaaz. They were a constant support to each other although they claimed that they were just friends.
After the show, they came out with two music videos -- "Bhula dunga" and "Shona Shona".
