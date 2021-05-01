'Kaun kehta hai mujhe English nahi aati?': Shehnaaz Gill sings Justin Bieber's 'Peaches,' gives a befitting reply to trolls

Bigg Boss 13 contestant and Punjabi singer, actor Shehnaaz Gill gave a befitting reply to those who trolled her for bad English. In a new video on Instagram, Shehnaaz sang Justin Bieber's Peaches while maintaining that she knows how to speak in English.

Before singing the song, the singer says, "Kaun kehta hai mujhe English nahi aati? Chahe Punjabi touch hai. English English hi hoti hai, chahe kisi bhi language mein bolo (Who says I don’t know how to speak in English? So what if it has a Punjabi touch? English is English, no matter what accent you speak it in)."

She then gives a demonstration of her skills by singing the song.

In the caption of her post, Shehnaaz urged her fans and followers to be safe amid COVID-19 crisis.

"Stay home be safe. Pick up a new hobby or get better at an old one. Many ways to stay entertained indoors. We are responsible for our own safety," she wrote in her caption.

Have a look at the video here: