Shah Rukh Khan Fans Celebrate Jawan Prevue With Epic Memes |

Shah Rukh Khan fans who were eagerly waiting for the Bollywood actor's upcoming film Jawan welcomed its trailer, or the 'prevue' - as they called it, earlier on Monday. After watching the Jawan prevue, people rushed to Twitter to share memes on the same. We may say that fans celebrated the video with not only praises but also a hilarious punch where they tweaked stunning scenes into epic memes.

Check memes

Jawan Prevue

In the prevue, SRK can be seen sporting several different looks and packing punches on the go. The film will see him play a cop for the first time and it will also see the star go bald on screen for the first time. It goes with the popular tag "watch it till the end" so that you don't miss the scene where the actor gives goosebumps with his energetic dance.

WATCH

More about SRK's upcoming film Jawan

Jawan is set to hit the silver screens on September 7, 2023.

The film promises to showcase King Khan in a never-seen-before avatar, and the excitement for 'Jawan' among SRK fans is palpable. It has onboard Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi playing the lead roles.

'Jawan' has been bankrolled by SRK's very own Red Chillies Entertainment and marks his first collaboration with 'Bigil' director Atlee.