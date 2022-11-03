Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Here's how Mumbai Traffic Police wished SRK on his special day | Twitter

Mumbai introduced the seat belt mandate for all passengers regardless of being seated behind or on the driver's seat. The measure came into effect since November 1, 2022. In order to remind Mumbaikars about the new norm, the traffic police has made constant efforts on social media.

The Mumbai Traffic Police used Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's birthday as a means to spread awareness in filmy SRK style. Their tweet pulled in one of the actor's film while asking people to wear the seat belt and read, "Jab tak hai jaan."

Check tweet:

'Jab tak hai jaan', listen to this sound advice.



Mumbaikar

In & As

A Responsible Citizen!#Pathaan #WearASeatbelt #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/Jegq4DQhQB — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) November 2, 2022

Megastar Shah Rukh Khan turned 57 on Wednesday. From celebrities to fans several greeted the Bollywood star on his birthday. On his special day, the actor expressed gratitude to his fans for showering immense love towards him. SRK shared a birthday selfie with fans outside his house to mark the day.