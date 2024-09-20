Sexual Relationship With 58 Lovers, Bribes & Misconduct: 52-Year-Old Former Female Chinese Official Gets 13 Years Prison

Zhong Yang | X/@jason27873170

Zhong Yang, a 52-year-old former woman official from China often dubbed as 'Beautiful governor', has made the headlines once again for her love affairs with subordinates. After being dismissed in last April because of sexual engagement and intimate affairs with staff, recent reports stated that she was sentenced to 13 years of prison for sexual relationships with 58 subordinates, misconduct and also accepting bribes up to nearly 60 million yuan (7,10,599,312.20 INR).

Who is Zhong Yang?

Yang previously served as the governor and deputy secretary of Qiannan Buyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture in Guizhou province. Having entered politics at 22 by joining the Chinese Communist Party and evening serving the prestigious position of deputy in the National People’s Congress (NPC), she grew in her career.

Recent revelations about China's 'Beautiful governor'

According to local media reports, Yang has been sent to 13 years prison and punished with a fine of one million yuan for the stated reasons including "Sexual relations with 58 subordinates and accepting nearly 60 million yuan in bribes." The notorious female official from southwest China who is popular for her striking looks is said to have never married and having no children.

She was reported of being engaged in numerous affairs with male subordinates, using excuses like “working overtime” and “business trips” to spend time with her male lovers, along with her pursuit of power and wealth.

In a conversation with NetEase News, Zhang once said some men chose to be her lover due to the advantages she offered, while others reluctantly participated out of fear of her authority. It is revealed that the former official has had 58 'lovers' with whom she was often spotted clubbing and engaging in sexual affairs. "Zhang was frequently seen in private nightclubs, reportedly carrying condoms in her handbag," reports stated.