 China: ‘Pandas’ Barking Like Dogs Expose Truth Of Shanwei Zoo, Authorities Later Admit Painting Dogs As Pandas
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralChina: ‘Pandas’ Barking Like Dogs Expose Truth Of Shanwei Zoo, Authorities Later Admit Painting Dogs As Pandas

China: ‘Pandas’ Barking Like Dogs Expose Truth Of Shanwei Zoo, Authorities Later Admit Painting Dogs As Pandas

Initially, the zoo claimed the animal to be "panda dogs," a different breed altogether, but later admitted the truth that they had painted Chow Chows as pandas.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 12:17 PM IST
article-image
Shanwei Zoo paints dogs as pandas | X@CollinRugg

How about visiting a zoo to only learn that the lion you spotted was a person disguised in an animal costume? You might find yourself fooled, unless you were notified about the catch by the zoo authorities via notice boards or disclaimer posters. Something similar has been reported from a zoo in China, where people figured out dogs made to pose as pandas. The dogs were painted to like themselves a panda-like appearance. However, according to the authorities, the visitors were made aware that they were seeing a dog and not a real panda.

Watch video

The incident has been reported from the Shanwei Zoo in China. When people walked into the zoo and came across the so-called pandas began barking, they questioned how was it possible for pandas to behave likes dogs. This exposed the truth behind the zoo painting dogs to resemble pandas.

Initially, the zoo claimed the animal to be "panda dogs," a different breed altogether, but later admitted the truth that they had painted Chow Chows as pandas. According to the international media, the zoo firstly attempted to wash its hands of the sham, but later had to admit the truth.

FPJ Shorts
China: ‘Pandas’ Barking Like Dogs Expose Truth Of Shanwei Zoo, Authorities Later Admit Painting Dogs As Pandas
China: ‘Pandas’ Barking Like Dogs Expose Truth Of Shanwei Zoo, Authorities Later Admit Painting Dogs As Pandas
IND vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 2: Akash Deep Sends Middle Stump Flying, Pacer Bags Back-To-Back Wickets In One Over (Video)
IND vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 2: Akash Deep Sends Middle Stump Flying, Pacer Bags Back-To-Back Wickets In One Over (Video)
Panvel: 3 Vehicles Collide, 1 Dead, 2 Injured In Major Accident On Mumbai Pune Expressway; Video
Panvel: 3 Vehicles Collide, 1 Dead, 2 Injured In Major Accident On Mumbai Pune Expressway; Video
'Enough Is Enough': Elon Musk Chides FAA Over Boeing Capsule's Safety Issues
'Enough Is Enough': Elon Musk Chides FAA Over Boeing Capsule's Safety Issues
Read Also
Pandas Or Chow Chow Dogs? Truth Behind Viral Video From China Zoo
article-image

Also, this isn’t the first time a Chinese zoo has done something of this kind, following a backlash over a faking their zoo animals. Earlier this year, a similar incident of fake pandas were spotted at another zoo in the region. Dogs were painted and made to walk into the zoo premises as pandas for visitors at the Taizhou Zoo in Jiangsu Province this May.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sena UBT's Sushma Andhare Shares Video Of Pothole-Filled Road Slamming Dy CM Fadnavis; Netizens...

Sena UBT's Sushma Andhare Shares Video Of Pothole-Filled Road Slamming Dy CM Fadnavis; Netizens...

'Makeup Sab Se Pehle': Woman Halts Skydiving Adventure For Applying Lipstick, Netizens React After...

'Makeup Sab Se Pehle': Woman Halts Skydiving Adventure For Applying Lipstick, Netizens React After...

Viral Reel Shows Child Hanging As Mother Holds Her With One Hand While Posing Sitting On Well's...

Viral Reel Shows Child Hanging As Mother Holds Her With One Hand While Posing Sitting On Well's...

Mumbai: Video Of Last Man To Take Darshan Of Lalbaugcha Raja Goes Viral, Netizens Call Him...

Mumbai: Video Of Last Man To Take Darshan Of Lalbaugcha Raja Goes Viral, Netizens Call Him...

Viral: Plane Traveller Spots Strange, Giant Humanoid Figure On Ground, He Goes On A Digital Journey...

Viral: Plane Traveller Spots Strange, Giant Humanoid Figure On Ground, He Goes On A Digital Journey...