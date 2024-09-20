China: ‘Pandas’ Barking Like Dogs Expose Truth Of Shanwei Zoo, Authorities Later Admit Painting Dogs As Pandas

Shanwei Zoo paints dogs as pandas | X@CollinRugg

How about visiting a zoo to only learn that the lion you spotted was a person disguised in an animal costume? You might find yourself fooled, unless you were notified about the catch by the zoo authorities via notice boards or disclaimer posters. Something similar has been reported from a zoo in China, where people figured out dogs made to pose as pandas. The dogs were painted to like themselves a panda-like appearance. However, according to the authorities, the visitors were made aware that they were seeing a dog and not a real panda.

Watch video

NEW: China zoo forced to admit the truth after one of their “pandas” started panting and barking.



The Shanwei zoo admits they painted dogs white and black to make them look like pandas.



The zoo initially tried claiming that the dogs were a unique breed of pandas called… pic.twitter.com/MMoQLD7zuR — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 19, 2024

The incident has been reported from the Shanwei Zoo in China. When people walked into the zoo and came across the so-called pandas began barking, they questioned how was it possible for pandas to behave likes dogs. This exposed the truth behind the zoo painting dogs to resemble pandas.

Initially, the zoo claimed the animal to be "panda dogs," a different breed altogether, but later admitted the truth that they had painted Chow Chows as pandas. According to the international media, the zoo firstly attempted to wash its hands of the sham, but later had to admit the truth.

Read Also Pandas Or Chow Chow Dogs? Truth Behind Viral Video From China Zoo

Also, this isn’t the first time a Chinese zoo has done something of this kind, following a backlash over a faking their zoo animals. Earlier this year, a similar incident of fake pandas were spotted at another zoo in the region. Dogs were painted and made to walk into the zoo premises as pandas for visitors at the Taizhou Zoo in Jiangsu Province this May.