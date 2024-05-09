Pandas Or Chow Chow Dogs? Truth Behind Viral Video From China Zoo

A video from the Taizhou Zoo in East China's Jiangsu Province is going viral on social media allegedly showing pandas walking and playing around. It was learned the people were attracted to the zoo to spot "Xiong Mao Quan" which refers to "panda dogs." So, were they pandas or dogs? You might be confused just like anyone else, but we have you covered.

Before we could reveal what animal is seen in the video, we ask you take a guess yourself. You may take a look at the video that is widely being circulated online. It captures two panda dogs roaming in a closure of the zoo where visitors could see them and add a smile to their faces.

Watch video below

A zoo in China painted dogs because they didn’t have real Pandas😂 pic.twitter.com/BUyw7M4z9q — Gareth (@garethrichmond5) May 6, 2024

Pandas or chow chow? Here's the truth

What do you think are these animals? In case you said they are adorably cute pandas walking with their adah in the zoo, you aren't cracking the guess perfectly, but you aren't incorrect either. As the zoo advertised to boost its visitor count and mentioned about having "panda dogs" on display, they managed painting chow chow dogs which closely have features of a panda to appear more like them.

According to reports, the dogs were painted and sent to the display zone between eight in the morning to five in the evening, making it nine long hours for the chow chows to live with all the paint and pretend to be pandas. This was staged on May Day which was a holiday there.

More about the viral incident

The video showed how the dogs were trimmed and dyed to resemble miniature pandas. Did this idea go well with people and impress them? Not really. A few could make out the differences and suggest it to be not a panda. While the clip rolled out on the internet, netizens reacted to it and slammed the act by the zoo authorities. Animal lovers were worried about the paint or dyes used on the chow chows and whether they were safe to be carried on the body for hours long. Replying to this, the zoo reportedly defended their decision to paint the dogs and display them as pandas by claiming that the dyes weren't harmful.