Goodbye, Panda! South Korea Emotionally Bids Farewell To Giant Panda As It Leaves For China (VIDEO)

It is hard to say goodbye to someone you have spent a long time with. Memories of togetherness flash every minute of the farewell session. Something similar took place when South Korea sent Fu Bao, a giant panda to China. Several people were seen crowding the route through which the animal's transport van passed by. With umbrellas in their hands and tears in their eyes, they bid adieu to their cute panda. The video from the site is emotionally touching and wholesome. WATCH VIDEO

Fu Bao took birth and grew up at South Korea's Everland theme park located in its Yingin region. Now, it is part of a breeding programme involving the two countries, for which it is moving to its new house being Wolong, China.

It was learned that about 6,000 people gathered on the streets to see the adorable panda leave for China. A send off speech was also rendered at the special moment. Zookeeper and Fu Bao's caretaker, Kang-heol-won said, "The day has come, the day you, Fu Bao, who gave hope and happiness to so many people from the day you were born and received so much love and support in return, embarck on a long journey."

Saying so, Kang concluded his speech believing the panda would do well wherever it goes and expressing his love for Fu Bao. Meanwhile, seeing a huge gathering present near the park to say goodbye to Fu Bao, the zookeeper asked people to remember the female panda in their lives for a long time and not cry too much despite the moment being an emotional one.

According to local media reports, Kang will accompany Fu Bao on her trip to China and look after her, despite his mother's passing on Tuesday.