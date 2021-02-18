‘Serving like a boss’: Mumbai street vendor's 'flying dosa’ video goes viral

A video of Mumbai-based dosa seller's unique way of serving the dish by flipping it right from the frying pan to the plate has gone viral on the internet.

The video which was posted six days ago by Street Food Recipes on Facebook has received 96.6M Views as of now. Street Food Recipes explores the different tastes of Mumbai and discover some of the specialities served by local food joints and small eateries in the city.

In the recent video of the dosa vendor from South Mumbai's Mangaldas Market, one can see the vendor perfectly landing the dosa onto the plate.

"Serving Dosa LIKE A BOSS," wrote the Facebook page which shared the video online.

Watch the video here: