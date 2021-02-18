Viral Video: Courteney Cox plays 'Friends' theme song 'I'll Be There For You' on piano

It's been 26 years since "Friends" found its way to the small screen, and started its journey to create history. The show has made Aniston, David Schwimmer, Cox, Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry household names, with fans still referring to them as their characters' names.

The first episode was aired on September 22, 1994, and the show lasted till 2004.

The ‘Friends’ reunion was among the productions that were forced to suspend work amid the near shutdown due to the virus crisis.

The special, featuring all six ‘Friends’ stars, was scheduled to be recorded in March 2020. A new date for the special has not yet been announced as it remains unclear when it will be safe for the productions to resume.

On a related note, Cox has been selected to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced that 35 new celebrities from the entertainment industry, including film, music and TV, will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 2021.

The date of the ceremony has not been revealed yet.