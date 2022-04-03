e-Paper Get App
'Send nudes...': NASA scientists try THIS method to attract aliens from universe

'Send nudes...': NASA scientists try THIS method to attract aliens from universe

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 11:44 AM IST

It has been over a century that humans have been attempting to connect with alien life, with not much of unsuccess so far. In a recent idea that came to the researchers, they believe to try it connect with them a quirky way.

A group of scientists at NASA have developed a new message that could be beamed to intelligent aliens who might exist in the Milky Way, according to a report by Scientific American.

The new space-bound note named the Beacon in the Galaxy (BITG) was devised by Jonathan Jiang, a scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and his colleagues, who published their motivations and methodology in a study on a preprint site.

According to reports, the scientists hope to contact other life forms in the universe by sending a cartoon of two nude people out to peak potential aliens’ curiosity and spark in communication.

