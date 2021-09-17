'Secret will, secret loved ones': Sealing of Prince Philip's will brings doubt in the minds of Netizens

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip died in April at the age of 99, but the document describing his final intentions and asset distribution will not be made public to protect the "dignity" of his wife, Queen Elizabeth, and other members of the royal family.

Judge Sir Andrew McFarlane, the most senior judge in the family courts, on Thursday, heard arguments from lawyers representing the duke's estate and the government's top legal counsel before issuing his decision.

He said that he accepted the submission and that whilst there may be public curiosity as to the private arrangements that a member of the Royal Family may choose to make in their will, there lies no true public interest in the public knowing this information, which is completely private.

After the death of a senior member of the Royal Family, the courts are petitioned to seal their wills, which has been customary for over a century. This means that, unlike the majority of wills granted probate, it will not be disclosed to the public. After the completion of 90 years, a private process will determine whether it can be unsealed.

Twitter users did not seem to take the news of the will being sealed for 90 long years ,well as they were waiting to know what exactly the will contained. The sealing of the will have given rise to several doubts as netizens wonder what could be undignifying for the queen. Have a look at few of such tweets:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 03:18 PM IST