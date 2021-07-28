SealKeralaBordersNow trends on Twitter after southern state accounts for 50% of all new COVID-19 cases in India

Kerala on Wednesday recorded 22,056 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the infection caseload to 33,27,301, with the number of people who succumbed to the virus rising to 16,457 with 131 more deaths.

The southern state of Kerala now accounts for 50 per cent of all new Covid-19 cases in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has pointed out. The ministry has also expressed concern at the upward graph of new cases reported from Kerala over the last four weeks.

Kerala accounts for 50 per cent of all new Covid-19 cases in the country, and it has been like that for a while now. Even fatalities have gone up. The reproduction value, which indicates the rate of infection, is well above the national average.



Following the rise in cases, #SealKeralaBordersNow started trending on Twitter with netizens demanding to close down Kerala borders as the state has been reporting highest number of COVID-19 cases than any other state.

"Just ban any type of travel from Kerala. We cannot suffer 3rd wave just because of one States Mismanagement", wrote on Twitter user.

"A State with less than 2.7% population is contributing almost 50% of Covid Cases. Appeasement policies of Commies is dooming Kerala & the entire country. As expected there is a pin drop silence across, time to speak up now. Stop third wave", wrote another.

"People from Kerala should not be allowed to enter other States without RTPCR and 14 days strict quarantine to keep that safe from COVID-19", wrote a third user.