Zika virus in Kerala: Three more test positive, total cases jump to 51

Three more cases of Zika virus have been reported in Kerala on Monday taking the total number of cases in the state to 51. Yesterday, on July 25, two cases were reported. In a gap of 5 days, the state has seen a rise in 10 cases as the total count of cases was 41 on July 21.

The virus was confirmed in tests conducted at the Virology Lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, the minister said and added that the health of all the infected persons was satisfactory presently.

Last week, a meeting was held by state Revenue Minister K Rajan and George on working together, alongwith the Local Self Government department, for preventing spread of communicable diseases and to strengthen thesanitation committees at the ward level.