e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

A case registered against actress Payal Rohatgi in Pune for 'objectionable words' against Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi & Rajiv Gandhi
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 12:10 PM IST

#SchoolsReopen across various states in India; mischievous students make memes to complain

FPJ Web Desk
Representational Photo | Photo: Unsplash/@cotk_photo

Representational Photo | Photo: Unsplash/@cotk_photo

Advertisement

On Wednesday, schools across multiple states in India reopened and welcomed students for the first time since the pandemic took over.

Adhering to COVID-19 protocols, schools in Delhi have been reopened for students of 9 to 12 standards on Wednesday, almost one and a half years after educational institutions were shut down due to a spike in infections. Students from various schools in the national capital were seen enthusiastic and excited over the resumption of physical classes.

Primary schools in Uttar Pradesh reopened on Wednesday after a gap of almost six months, following Covid protocols.

The schools welcomed children with toffees, chocolates and flowers in two shifts to avoid crowding.

Kanpur is preparing to re-open primary classes from today; the administration has put all COVID-appropriate measures in schools.

Offline teaching for classes 9 to 12 in Tamil Nadu resumed on Wednesday, with strict Covid-19 protocol in place, while physical classes in colleges also commenced in the state.

As students returned to school, many took to social media to express how they are feeling about the change. While some are enjoying studying offline after so long, others are frowning at the idea of sitting in a classroom. Hence, memes about schools reopening are trending on Twitter.

Have a look.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

(By agencies)

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Sajjan against school reopening blames government, administration for recent...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 12:10 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal