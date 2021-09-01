Madhya Pradesh: Sajjan against school reopening blames government, administration for recent communal incidents

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister and senior Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma opposed the state government’s decision of opening schools from September 1 and said that schools should not be open for now.

Talking to media during a programme of Goga Navmi on Tuesday, he said, “It is a wrong decision as we still have the fear of a third wave of Covid-19 and we cannot put children’s life in danger. No such decision should be taken without recommendation of any expert committee.”

He also targeted the government and administration over incidents disturbing communal harmony in the city and said that such things took place due to the failure of police intelligence.

“Large number of crowds gathered in the city twice but administration, police, and cyber experts were sleeping. If police have found anyone’s connection with Pakistan and his involvement in attempt to spread riots then strict action should be taken against them and NSA should be imposed,” he said adding “However, no action should be taken against innocent people as police didn’t register the FIR of the bangle vendor but later booked him also. Impartial and transparent investigation in the matter must be done.”

Verma also targeted the government for not allowing people to celebrate festivals publicly and said that BJP had protested for the same in Rajasthan but they restored cane charge on Congress in Indore which shows the double standard of BJP and also of the government which had given the permission to BJP’s political rallies.

He also termed Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as ‘Gapodi’ (boaster) for his statements of taking action against the accused of Neemuch incident where a tribal was being dragged behind a vehicle.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 01:44 AM IST