Madhya Pradesh: High Court orders strict action against adulterators, announces 24x7 testing labs

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has taken the adulterators in the Gwalior Chambal division to the task.

Earlier, public interest litigation (PIL) was filed against the adulterers in the Gwalior Bench of the HC demanding checkpoints and test labs on the border of every district of Madhya Pradesh. Demand has also been made to open the lab 24X7 days.

Tightening the noose of the adulterators, the Gwalior Bench HC has now ordered strict actions against the defaulters.

"A testing lab should be set up. Notices have also been issued to nine collectors of the Gwalior-Chambal division, who will inform of actions taken against the adulterers. Testing points to test milk will be installed at the checkpoints for the milk vendors.

Notably, the PIL, filed by petitioner Umesh Bohre questions several aspects regarding the production and consumption of milk. Bohre centered the central government asking as to how can the consumption be more than the production, adding, there is a production of 14 crore liters of milk in the country, but consumption is being done of 64 crore liters.

ALSO READ Start process for Bhopal Chamber of Commerce election afresh, demand traders

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 03:35 PM IST