Start process for Bhopal Chamber of Commerce election afresh, demand traders

BHOPAL: As the time limit for Bhopal Chamber of Commerce (BCC) elections has completed 45 days from date of notification, a section of traders has demanded a fresh schedule of polls.

BCC issued notification on July 15 for elections and the elections were to be held within 45 days of date of notification issuance, which ended on August 30 (Mo0nday), traders said.

Meanwhile, there is a lot of resentment among traders as only 50 per cent of total members were found eligible for exercising their voting right.

BCC took the plea that many members did not deposit activities fees for the last six to nine years and so they were not given the right to vote in the election.

However, the traders claimed that usually BCC staff visited the shop with a receipt booklet to collect annual fee but the current BCC executive body did not send anyone to collect annual fee.

Kalpataru multipliers Limited MD Aditya Manya Jain, who is contesting election for general secretary post, said, “It is constitutionally wrong to continue with the election process even after completing the stipulated 45 days from the date of notification.”

“There is provision of a minimum 45 days for elections from the date of notification. Ultimately, it depends on collector Avinash Lawania to approve or cancel the elections.” Lalit Jain, BCC president

BCC did not make an appeal committee and worked arbitrarily rejecting nomination forms of candidates, alleged Jain. Debarring 50 per cent members from exercising their franchise is legally wrong as annual fee, which is very nominal Rs 200, can be collected even after elections, he added.

BCC wants polls on Sept 5: BCC had scheduled elections for August 29 but as it had not taken permission from district administration, it was not allowed to hold polls. Now BCC has applied for September 5 for elections. The Central government has extended Covid-19 protocol enforcement till September 30 and it is unlikely that the district administration will allow holding of BCC elections next month, said traders. Covid-19 protocol discourages public gathering at a place.

