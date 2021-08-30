Bhopal: Prahlad runs into his bro’s arms after spending 23 years in Pak jail

BHOPAL: Tears rolled down the cheeks when Prahlad Singh of Gourjhamar in Sagar crossed Wagah border and ended up in the arms of his younger brother after a gap of 23 years on Monday. Prahlad Singh, a mentally-challenged person, had spent the entire period in a Pakistan jail. He will reach Sagar on Tuesday evening, said police officials. SP Atul Singh told Free Press that in 2015, Pakistan government contacted the Indian government and submitted list of 14 mentally-challenged people. Prahlad too found mention in the list. He was released at Wagah border by the Pakistan authorities and received by Indian authorities.

Singh said that a team was dispatched from Sagar to bring Prahlad back. In-charge of Gourjhamar police station Arvind Singh along with one constable and Prahlad’s younger brother Veer Singh had gone to Wagah border to bring him back. A vehicle was arranged for the trip. The SP added that after returning to Sagar, Prahlad’s statements would be recorded and he would have to complete some formalities before being handed over to his family members.

Published on: Monday, August 30, 2021, 10:32 PM IST