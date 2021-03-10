'Scary and creepy': BTS' TikTok account with 29.8 million followers hacked

Meanwhile on work front, BTS created "Dynamite" during the pandemic and released the song to their isolated fans as a gift. Now, the gift has returned to them - in the form of their first Grammy nomination.

"Dynamite" became BTS' first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart when it was released last year. After years of logging Top 40 hits and selling out arenas and stadiums, the seven-member collective is competing for best pop duo/group performance and will also perform at Sunday's show.

BTS is the first K-pop act to compete at the Grammys.

BTS' explosive hit will battle another No. 1 smash - Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's "Rain on Me" - as well as Top 10 successes like Taylor Swift and Bon Iver's "exile" and Justin Bieber and Quavo's "Intentions." J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Dua Lipa's "Un Dia (One Day)," which topped the Billboard Hot Latin songs chart, rounds out the five nominees.

Their Grammy performance will mark their second on the major awards show - they assisted Lil Nas X when he sang "Old Town Road" last year.

The IFPI, the organization that represents the global recording industry, said last week that BTS was the best-selling act of 2020.

The band is currently working on new music - as a group and soloists. They said the Grammy nomination does create some pressure for the next batch of songs they produce, but they're not letting the success get to their heads.