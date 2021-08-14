'Scars of Partition can never be forgotten': As PM Narendra Modi announces #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, Twitterati pay tributes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that August 14th will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people for Independence.

On August 14, 1947, India and Pakistan were partitioned. The partition displaced between 10 and 20 million people along religious lines, creating overwhelming refugee crises in the newly constituted countries of India and Pakistan. Pakistan celebrates August 14 as its Independence Day.

Twitterati welcomed the heartwarming tribute to the martyrs. Here are some reactions from political leaders and common man trending on the platform:

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 12:12 PM IST