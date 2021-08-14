August 14 to now be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, announces PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that August 14th will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people for Independence.

He added that the day will remind us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment.

The partition era in 1947 is known as one of the darkest periods in the history of India. The division had displaced hundreds of thousands of Hindus and Muslims. It was accompanied by religious riots and had also resulted in mass murders, rapes, loot and other horrifying memories.

Prime Minister Modi's announcement comes on Pakistan's Independence Day and a day before India celebrates its 74 years of freedom.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 12:23 PM IST